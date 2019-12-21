Western Conference showdown pits Los Angeles against Denver

Denver Nuggets (19-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-5, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are 16-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 18-1 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.5 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are 10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 17-4 when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 105-96 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 25 points, and Jamal Murray led Denver with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 10.6 assists and scores 25.8 points per game. Anthony Davis has averaged 27.9 points and 2.7 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 17.3 points and is adding 10.1 rebounds. Jerami Grant is shooting 46.8 percent and has averaged 10 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 107.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.