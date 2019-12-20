Mostly sunny
California unemployment rate held at record low in November

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s unemployment rate held steady at the record low of 3.9% in November, the state said Friday.

The state added 28,400 nonfarm jobs during the month as a record job expansion continued, the Employment Development Department said.

The expansion has extended for 117 months.

The unemployment rate record of 3.9% was set in October.

The number of unemployed Californians is the lowest since 1989 despite large gains in statewide population since then, the EDD said.

