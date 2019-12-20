Leonard and the Clippers face the Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers (21-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles into a matchup against San Antonio. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 3-10 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Clippers are 13-6 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 19-5 when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 107-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 17 points, and Leonard led Los Angeles with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aldridge leads the Spurs with 7.4 rebounds and averages 18.8 points. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 62.8 percent and averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.2 points per game and shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. Leonard has averaged 20.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Clippers: JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.