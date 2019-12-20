Buffalo plays Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Kings (15-18-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-13-7, third in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Los Angeles trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Sabres are 10-3-3 on their home ice. Buffalo has converted on 19.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 22 power-play goals.

The Kings are 5-12-3 in road games. Los Angeles has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 73.9% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Buffalo won 3-0. Casey Mittelstadt scored a team-high two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 24 goals, adding 26 assists and collecting 50 points. Victor Olofsson has totaled five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 18 assists. Tyler Toffoli has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Johan Larsson: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Eichel: day to day (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.