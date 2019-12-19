Mostly cloudy
LA police investigate vandalism of Jewish schools, vehicles

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A series of hate-crime vandalism incidents damaged vehicles and Jewish schools in Los Angeles this month, police said.

The incidents began on Dec. 14 and 15 when numerous vehicles were spray-painted and vandalized in the Beverlywood and Pico-Robertson neighborhoods, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The next day, three Jewish schools on Mulholland Drive were spray-painted and more vehicles were vandalized in the Brentwood and Westwood neighborhoods.

A video of one incident posted on the Police Department website shows a hooded individual get out of a car and then return and drive away.

No suspects have been identified, police said.

