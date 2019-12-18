Mostly cloudy
Off-duty officer allegedly had replica gun in road-rage row

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested on suspicion of threatening another motorist with a replica handgun during a road-rage incident, authorities said.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, could face a felony charge of brandishing of a firearm, KABC-TV reported Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

The confrontation occurred Saturday evening at a suburban intersection in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Buruiana was released on $20,000 bail, according to online booking records. She has been assigned home pending the outcome of a sheriff’s department investigation, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

