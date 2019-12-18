UC Riverside hosts N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (5-2) vs. UC Riverside (7-4)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on UC Riverside in a non-conference matchup. Northern Arizona won 79-73 at Utah Valley on Saturday. UC Riverside lost 70-56 to Washington State on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton, Brooks DeBisschop and Ted McCree have combined to account for 37 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season, though that figure has slipped to 30 percent over the last five games.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Highlanders are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Lumberjacks are 5-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 0-2 when they fall short of that total.

FLOOR SPACING: Northern Arizona’s Cameron Satterwhite has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over his last five games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 55.4 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

