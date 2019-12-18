Cloudy
Harding propels Weber State past Bethesda 109-62

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah — Jerrick Harding tossed in 22 points and Weber State rolled to a 109-62 victory over Bethesda on Tuesday night.

Harding hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and all five of his shots inside the arc for the Wildcats (4-6). Cody John added 17 points, while sophomore reserve Dima Zdor matched his career high with 14 points and grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Kham Davis pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Jonathan Akharoh paced the Flames with 14 points off the bench. Igli Pirgu scored 12 but made just 4 of 14 shots from the floor. Bethesda is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

