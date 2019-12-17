San Jose St. hopes to end skid vs Santa Clara

San Jose State (3-8) vs. Santa Clara (10-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to end its six-game losing streak as it faces Santa Clara. San Jose State is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Santa Clara is coming off a 60-58 win over Sacramento State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Seneca Knight is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Richard Washington is also a primary contributor, producing 8.5 points and five rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Josip Vrankic, who is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.SOLID SENECA: Knight has connected on 26.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: San Jose State is 0-8 when its offense scores 76 points or fewer. Santa Clara is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 75 or fewer points and has allowed 67.6 points per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 53.3 points and allowing 79.7 points during those contests. Santa Clara has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated first in the WCC with an average of 73.2 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com