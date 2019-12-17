California Baptist hosts Southern

Southern (3-8) vs. California Baptist (6-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist faces Southern in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action on Saturday. California Baptist beat Bethune-Cookman by 19 points at home, while Southern fell 66-41 at Butler.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern’s Micah Bradford, Amel Kuljuhovic and Lamarcus Lee have collectively scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 31 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Milan Acquaah has made or assisted on 52 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 65.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: California Baptist’s Ferron Flavors Jr. has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 46.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.2 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 30th nationally. The Southern defense has allowed 75.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 240th).

