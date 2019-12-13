UC Irvine faces Pacific Union

Pacific Union vs. UC Irvine (5-5)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA school Pacific Union. UC Irvine lost 68-60 loss at home to California Baptist in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Collin Welp has averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds this year for UC Irvine. Eyassu Worku is also a key facilitator, with 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game.TERRIFIC TIM: Tim Ford has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine went 12-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Anteaters offense put up 68.4 points per contest in those 17 games.

