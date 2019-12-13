San Diego faces UC Davis

UC Davis (4-7) vs. San Diego (5-7)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and San Diego both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories in their last game. San Diego earned a 66-54 win at Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, while UC Davis won 66-57 at home against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 66 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 37 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Aggies are 0-6 when they allow at least 72 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Toreros are 0-6 when allowing 70 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Toreros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. San Diego has an assist on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while UC Davis has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: San Diego’s offense has turned the ball over 14.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.4 turnovers over its last five games.

