New York visits Anaheim after Panarin’s 3-goal game

New York Rangers (16-12-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-15-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host New York after Artemi Panarin scored three goals in the Rangers’ 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

The Ducks are 8-7-2 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The Rangers are 8-6-1 in road games. New York ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Panarin with 18.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 11 goals, adding 11 assists and recording 22 points. Ryan Getzlaf has recorded two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 18 goals and has 41 points. Anthony DeAngelo has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.