Shared shuttle service to stop rides at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES — A California-based van ride share company servicing passengers to and from airports across the country has announced it will stop operations to Los Angeles International Airport by the end of the year.

SuperShuttle has pulled out of airports in multiple cities in recent weeks including Burbank and Sacramento, California, Phoenix, Baltimore and Minneapolis, The Los Angeles Times reported.

SuperShuttle plans to honor all reservations and walk-up requests through Dec. 31 but has already stopped accepting reservations after that date, company officials said.

SuperShuttle executives could not be reached for comment.

The company has faced competition from ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, officials said.

SuperShuttle was one of the services that could still pick up passengers curbside at the Los Angeles airport after recent changes regulated Uber, Lyft and taxis to a pickup lot nearby, officials said.