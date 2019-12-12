Jaguars-Raiders preview capsule

JACKSONVILLE (4-9) at OAKLAND (6-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jaguars 5-8, Raiders 6-7

SERIES RECORD – Tied 4-4

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Jaguars 33-16, Oct. 23, 2016

LAST WEEK – Jaguars lost to Chargers 45-10; Raiders lost to Titans 42-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 28, Raiders No. 20

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (14), PASS (12).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (30), PASS (14).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (15), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Raiders won three straight in series. … Jacksonville 0-9 on West Coast since winning in Oakland in 2004 season finale. … Jaguars first team since Tampa Bay in 1986 to lose five straight in single season by at least 17 points. Jacksonville outscored 174-57 in stretch. … Only teams to lose more consecutive by at least 17 in one season are Tampa Bay (six in 1976), Miami (seven in 1967). … Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette joined Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey as only players with at least 1,000 yards rushing, 60 receptions this season. … Jacksonville DE Josh Allen has franchise rookie record with nine sacks, needs one more to become seventh player in team history with at least 10 in season. … Jaguars K Josh Lambo most efficient in league, making 26 of 27 FG attempts. … Raiders set to play final scheduled game at Oakland Coliseum before planned move to Las Vegas next season. … Team has 192-131-3 record at stadium over two stints since it opened in 1966. … Raiders have lost three straight by at least 21 points for second time in franchise history, also doing it in November 2012. … Only teams to lose four straight by at least 21 since merger are Arizona (2002), Tampa Bay (1986) and New England (1972). … Raiders have lost league-worst six games by at least 18 points this season. … Oakland ranks last in NFL with 1.14 points per drive past four weeks after ranking fifth at 2.45 previous four games. … Raiders outscored by league-worst 78 points in third quarter. … Oakland has league-high and franchise-record 15 TDs from rookie class. … Fantasy tip: Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs missed last week’s game with shoulder injury but could return Sunday. Jacobs is sixth in league with 1,061 yards rushing. If Jacobs can’t go, DeAndre Washington figures to shoulder most of load. Washington ran for 53 yards and TD, caught six passes for 43 yards last week.

