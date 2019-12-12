Light rain
North Dakota State beats CSU Northridge 71-62

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Vinnie Shahid scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed six rebounds as North Dakota State beat CSU Northridge 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Shahid hit 6 of 10 from distance for the Bison (7-4) Tyson Ward had 12 points and nine rebounds and Rocky Kreuser had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Shahid drained a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:38 of the first half and the Bison led 34-26 at the break.

CSU Northridge closed to a point, 47-46, midway through the second half but the Bison surged with the help of three 3-pointers by Shahid and one by Kreuser to stretch it to 61-50 with 3:59 to play.

Terrell Gomez and Darius Brown II scored 16 points apiece for the Matadors (2-9).

