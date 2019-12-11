Mostly cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California man sentenced in Iowa for child sex exploitation

By AP News

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A California man who pleaded guilty in Iowa to child sexual exploitation has been given 30 years in a federal prison.

David Vogelpohl, 22, of Vista, California, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves prison and must comply with sex offender requirements, prosecutors said.

He had admitted that he persuaded a girl under 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct last year for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 