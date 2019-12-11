Sunny
Falcons place WR Ridley, CB Trufant on injured reserve

By AP News

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant were placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ridley (abdominal strain) and Trufant (broken forearm) will miss the final three games of the season after being injured in Atlanta’s 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Trufant’s latest setback wraps up an injury-plagued season. He already had missed four games with a toe ailment.

Ridley finished his second season with 63 receptions for 866 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns, providing Matt Ryan with another effective target alongside Julio Jones.

The Falcons agreed to terms with cornerback Jamar Taylor and promoted linebacker Ahmad Thomas to the 53-man roster. Tight end Carson Meier and linebacker Quentin Poling were added to the practice squad.

Atlanta (4-9) travels to San Francisco on Sunday to meet the 49ers.

