Indiana faces Los Angeles, seeks 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (17-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Los Angeles trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 9-2 on their home court. Indiana is 15-5 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Clippers are 4-6 on the road. Los Angeles is 15-3 when scoring at least 100 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is shooting 51.9 percent and averaging 18.4 points. T.J. Warren has averaged 20.4 points and totaled 3.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 25.1 points and is adding 7.9 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 57.6 percent and has averaged 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 49.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 112.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hand).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring), Patrick Patterson: out (back spasms).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.