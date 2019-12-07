St. Mary’s faces tough test vs No. 19 Dayton

No. 19 Dayton (6-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (9-1)

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Dayton presents a tough challenge for Saint Mary’s. Saint Mary’s has . Dayton blew out Houston Baptist by 31 on Tuesday.

STELLAR SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Obi Toppin has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flyers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Dayton has assists on 71 of 103 field goals (68.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second among Division I teams with an average of 88.7 points per game.

