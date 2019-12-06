Mooney, UC Davis host N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (6-3) vs. UC Davis (3-7)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Eugene German and Northern Illinois will battle Joe Mooney and UC Davis. German has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Mooney is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: German has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last five games. German has accounted for 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Northern Illinois has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: The UC Davis offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last three games.

