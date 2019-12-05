Titans-Raiders Preview Capsule

¶ TENNESSEE (7-5) at OAKLAND (6-6)

¶ Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

¶ OPENING LINE – Titans by 1 1/2

¶ RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tennessee 7-5, Oakland 6-6

¶ SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 30-20

¶ LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Titans 26-16, Sept. 10, 2017

¶ LAST WEEK – Titans beat Colts 31-17; Raiders lost to Chiefs 40-9

¶ AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 11, Raiders No. 17

¶ TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (9), PASS (27).

¶ TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (10), PASS (27).

¶ RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (10), PASS (15).

¶ RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (11), PASS (24).

¶ STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Raiders won three straight in series. … Titans won three straight overall, five of last six with Ryan Tannehill at QB. … Titans lead NFL with four blocked kicks. … Titans’ scoring average of 29.7 points per game between Weeks 7-13, second in NFL in that span behind Baltimore (37). … Tennessee RB Derrick Henry ranks third in NFL with 1,140 yards rushing. He has 496 yards rushing and five TDs over past three games. Henry joined Jim Brown, Eric Dickerson, O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson as only players in NFL history with at least 145 yards rushing and TD in three straight games. … Tannehill ranks second in NFL with 113.9 passer rating. … S Kevin Byard and CB Logan Ryan lead Titans with four interceptions each. … Titans rank seventh in NFL in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game. … Titans LB Harold Landry III has sack in five straight games and nine for season. … Tennessee allowed sacks on 12.7% of pass plays, worst rate in NFL since Raiders allowed 13% in 2006. … Raiders lost back-to-back games by at least 30 points for second time in franchise history and first since 1961. Only team since merger to lose three straight by at least 30 was 1975 Browns. … Raiders outscored by 87 points, fourth-worst margin ever through 12 games for team without losing record. … Oakland QB Derek Carr 3-0 in career vs. Tennessee. Titans only team he’s faced multiple times without loss. … Raiders became second team since World War II last week to commit at least 12 penalties in game when opponent had none. … Oakland went nine straight quarters without TD before garbage time score in Kansas City. … Raiders TE Darren Waller coming off third 100-yard receiving game of season. … Fantasy tip: With Raiders passing game struggling, rookie RB Josh Jacobs shouldering even heavier load. Jacobs ran for 104 yards on 17 carries last week and is fourth Raiders back to reach 1,000 yards in season in first 12 games.

