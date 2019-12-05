Sunny
51.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mountain lion kills dog in Southern California backyard

By AP News

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A mountain lion killed a dog in a Southern California backyard despite the owner’s effort to save her pet.

The miniature Schnauzer was killed early Thursday morning in Simi Valley, following a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the area late Wednesday.

Simi Valley police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV the Schnauzer owner tried to fend the lion off by punching it and trying to pry its jaws open.

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut.

State wildlife officers arrived but the lion ran off.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 