Mountain lion kills dog in Southern California backyard

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A mountain lion killed a dog in a Southern California backyard despite the owner’s effort to save her pet.

The miniature Schnauzer was killed early Thursday morning in Simi Valley, following a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the area late Wednesday.

Simi Valley police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV the Schnauzer owner tried to fend the lion off by punching it and trying to pry its jaws open.

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut.

State wildlife officers arrived but the lion ran off.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.