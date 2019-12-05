TCU plays host to USC

Southern California (7-2) vs. TCU (6-1)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Southern California beat Harvard by 15 on Sunday. TCU is coming off an 81-69 home win over Illinois State on Tuesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 50 percent of TCU’s points this season. For Southern California, Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Jonah Mathews have combined to account for 67 percent of all Southern California scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bane has accounted for 44 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Bane has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Trojans are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California’s Mathews has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 25 over his last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive TCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.6 percent of all possessions, the 14th-best rate among Division I teams. Southern California has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.6 percent through nine games (ranking the Trojans 255th).

