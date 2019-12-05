Lillard and Davis clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (19-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis meet when Portland takes on Los Angeles. Lillard is sixth in the NBA averaging 26.6 points per game and Davis is seventh in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lakers are 14-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the league scoring 53.3 points in the paint per game led by Davis averaging 13.1.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard has averaged 26.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum has averaged 25.2 points and collected 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Lakers. Rajon Rondo has averaged 6.2 assists and scored 10 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 115.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 46.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.