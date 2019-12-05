Milwaukee takes on Los Angeles, aims for 10th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (16-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 9-1 in home games. Milwaukee averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Clippers are 3-5 on the road. Los Angeles averages 49 rebounds per game and is 14-0 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 129-124 in the last matchup on Nov. 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 38 points, and Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo has averaged 31 points and 13.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe is shooting 47.3 percent and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Lou Williams leads the Clippers averaging 6.3 assists while scoring 21.1 points per game. Harrell is shooting 57.5 percent and has averaged 20 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 123.9 points, 51 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: day to day (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.