Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man dies after fall from San Francisco cliff

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco fire authorities say an adult male has died after falling from a cliff.

The San Francisco Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon that a rescue was in progress after the man was sighted against rocks at a popular lookout along the city’s west side.

The unidentified man fell about 200 feet (60 meters).

The fire department tweeted that rescue swimmers were able to reach the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The U.S. Park police is investigating.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 