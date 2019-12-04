Lillard and the Trail Blazers play the Kings

Sacramento Kings (8-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-12, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Sacramento. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 27.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is eighth in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 12.4.

The Kings are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 107.8 points and holding opponents to 47 percent shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 107-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 12. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 25 points, and Lillard led Portland with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 44.7 percent and averaging 27.3 points. Rodney Hood is shooting 55.2 percent and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Buddy Hield ranks second on the Kings averaging 20.8 points and is adding 4.6 rebounds. Richaun Holmes has averaged 9.4 rebounds and added 12.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 46 rebounds, 22.7 assists, five steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.