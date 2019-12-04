Man convicted of deadly California joyride shootings

NORWALK, Calif. — A man who shot at complete strangers during a deadly Southern California joyride has been convicted of murder, carjacking and a dozen counts of attempted murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Alejandro Lazo was convicted Tuesday for attacks that occurred on April 29, 2017 in southeastern Los Angeles County.

Prosecutors said Lazo and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Reyna Gomez of Whittier, carjacked a driver in Pico Rivera and drove around for hours, taking turns shooting at people and cars.

A driver was killed as he waited with his family in a car at a red light in La Mirada. Two other people were wounded.

Gomez and Lazo, both gang members, had been released from prison six months earlier.

Gomez was sentenced last year to more than 350 years to life in prison.