Mostly sunny
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Marijuana cultivation warrants served in Southern California

By AP News

ANZA, Calif. — Riverside County sheriff’s deputies have served seven search warrants at sites of alleged illegal marijuana cultivation.

The department says 3,957 marijuana plants and 57 pounds (26 kilograms) of processed marijuana were seized in Monday’s operation in the rural Anza area, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other agencies.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 