Awosika, CS Fullerton visit Pacific

Cal State Fullerton (3-5) vs. Pacific (7-3)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Austen Awosika and Cal State Fullerton will go up against Jahlil Tripp and Pacific. Awosika has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Tripp is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton’s Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 65 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Cal State Fullerton is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

FLOOR SPACING: Cal State Fullerton’s Wayne Arnold has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 34.9 percent of them, and is 13 of 35 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pacific defense has allowed only 58.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 19th among Division I teams. The Cal State Fullerton offense has averaged 61.5 points through eight games (ranked 235th, nationally).

