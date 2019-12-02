Light rain
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deputies find body of missing man in frozen California lake

By AP News

MEYERS, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California say they have found the body of a man who has been missing since Thanksgiving, in a frozen lake.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the body of 39-year-old David Schmidt Saturday in Lake Baron after deputies used a remotely operated vehicle to search the lake. It says no foul play is suspected.

The office says it received a report Schmidt had gone missing Thursday and that he likely fell through the ice while walking his three dogs.

It says deputies, a dive team, firefighters and a search and rescue team searched Thursday and Friday after finding cold weather clothing in the lake.

The office says the dogs were taken to a vet for treatment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 