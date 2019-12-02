Hawks face the Warriors on 10-game slide

Golden State Warriors (4-17, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to break its 10-game losing streak when the Hawks take on Golden State.

The Hawks have gone 2-7 at home. Atlanta averages 17.9 turnovers and is 3-8 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Warriors have gone 2-10 away from home. Golden State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young has averaged 28.4 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Jabari Parker has averaged 4.8 rebounds and added 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Warriors. Ky Bowman has averaged 3.1 assists and scored 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 84.8 points, 36 rebounds, 21 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Hawks: 0-10, averaging 86.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points on 51.3 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Cameron Reddish: day to day (left wrist), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hip).

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.