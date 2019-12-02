Sacramento takes on Chicago, seeks 5th straight home win

Chicago Bulls (6-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-10, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Kings play Chicago.

The Kings have gone 5-3 in home games. Sacramento ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 40.9 points in the paint per game.

The Bulls have gone 3-7 away from home. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 3.8.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 20.5 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic has averaged 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 9.7 rebounds and averages 12.7 points. Zach LaVine has averaged 3.1 assists and scored 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 89.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.6 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 89.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Trevor Ariza: day to day (personal).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder sprain), Tomas Satoransky: day to day (toe), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.