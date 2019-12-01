Rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power outage hits thousands in snowy California mountains

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of residents have been affected by a power outage in the mountain communities northeast of Los Angeles after a snowstorm walloped the area.

KABC-7 reports Sunday that nearly 9,000 Southern California Edison customers lacked electricity on Sunday in and around Lake Arrowhead.

Crews say the power might not be restored before Monday due to area road closures.

Officials are providing firewood to residents to help them keep warm.

The mountain communities 62 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles were hit by a powerful snowstorm last week.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 