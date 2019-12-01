Light rain
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

19 people report illness on cruise ship in California

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Authorities say the patients were evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital.

KABC-TV reports that a Norwegian spokesperson said stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.

The luxury cruise ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 