Providence faces Pepperdine in Wooden Legacy

Providence (4-4) vs. Pepperdine (3-5)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence is set to face Pepperdine in the Wooden Legacy. Pepperdine lost 78-65 to Central Florida in its most recent game, while Providence fell 63-55 against College of Charleston in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross has averaged 19 points and 7.9 assists while Kameron Edwards has put up 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Friars, Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while David Duke has put up 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Pepperdine has an assist on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Providence has assists on 47 of 73 field goals (64.4 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Providence has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.8 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

