Awosika, CS Fullerton visit Santa Clara

Cal State Fullerton (3-4) vs. Santa Clara (7-1)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austen Awosika and Cal State Fullerton will battle Trey Wertz and Santa Clara. The senior Awosika has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Wertz, a sophomore, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton’s Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 67 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Awosika has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Santa Clara has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 84.4 points while giving up 62.1.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Santa Clara has 63 assists on 94 field goals (67 percent) across its past three contests while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Santa Clara offense is ranked 28th overall by scoring 81.9 points per game this season. Cal State Fullerton has only averaged 62.4 points per game, which ranks 220th.

