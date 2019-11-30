Winnipeg visits Los Angeles following shutout victory

Winnipeg Jets (16-9-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-14-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Anaheim 3-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 24 saves.

The Kings are 8-10-1 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has allowed 21 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent opportunities.

The Jets are 11-5-0 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg averages just 2.7 per game, the least in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Los Angeles won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 27 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 17 assists. Alex Iafallo has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Patrik Laine leads the Jets with 18 total assists and has recorded 25 points. Kyle Connor has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.