Aldridge, White lead Spurs by Leonard, Clippers, 107-97

SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White each had 17 points, and the San Antonio Spurs beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday night.

The Spurs stopped the Clippers’ seven-game win streak in Leonard’s second appearance in San Antonio as an opponent. Leonard finished with 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

San Antonio had lost two straight and 12 of 14, but found its footing against Los Angeles.

Leonard spent his first seven seasons in San Antonio before demanding a trade. He was shipped off to Toronto and won his second NBA Finals MVP last season before joining the Clippers as a free agent.

Leonard’s initial return to San Antonio on Jan. 24 resulted in thunderous boos and a 125-107 loss for the Raptors.