UCF faces Pepperdine in Wooden Legacy

Central Florida (3-2) vs. Pepperdine (3-4)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida and Pepperdine are set to square off in the Wooden Legacy. Pepperdine lost 93-91 to Arizona in its most recent game, while Central Florida fell 68-67 against Penn in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Frank Bertz and Ceasar DeJesus have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Knights points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Colbey Ross has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Central Florida’s Darin Green Jr. has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 26 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Waves. Pepperdine has 41 assists on 83 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three games while Central Florida has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.

