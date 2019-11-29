Long Beach St. faces Wake Forest in Wooden Legacy

Long Beach State (3-4) vs. Wake Forest (4-2)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Friday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Wake Forest are set to square off in the Wooden Legacy. Wake Forest earned a 65-56 win over College of Charleston in its most recent game, while Long Beach State got a 66-65 win against Providence in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Brandon Childress has averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Demon Deacons. Olivier Sarr has paired with Childress and is producing 11.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. The Beach have been led by Chance Hunter, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Childress has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beach have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three games while Long Beach State has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Beach have averaged 19.9 free throws per game and 26 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com