Getzlaf, Ducks to take on Jets in Anaheim

Winnipeg Jets (15-9-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-11-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Winnipeg Jets.

The Ducks are 6-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

The Jets are 10-5-0 in conference play. Winnipeg averages just 2.7 per game, the least in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

Anaheim took down Winnipeg 7-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 29. Carter Rowney scored two goals for the Ducks in the victory and Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals for the Jets in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with nine goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 20 points. Rickard Rakell has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Neal Pionk leads the Jets with a plus-five in 25 games played this season. Patrik Laine has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.