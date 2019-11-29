Los Angeles plays San Antonio on 7-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (14-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to keep its 7-game win streak intact when the Clippers take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers are 10-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is second in the NBA with 12 offensive rebounds per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 3.0.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Spurs 103-97 in their last matchup on Oct. 31. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 38 points, and DeMar DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.9 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. Patty Mills is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 10.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 24.8 points per game and shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Harrell has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 14 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 96.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, seven steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89 points on 42.1 percent shooting.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 101.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: Chimezie Metu: day to day (foot).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.