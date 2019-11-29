Light rain
40.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US mountain climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico fall

By AP News

MEXICO CITY — Civil defense officials in northern Mexico have confirmed the death of California mountain climber Brad Gobright in a fall.

The fall occurred at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Thursday that Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described the 31-year-old Gobright as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 