Jackson, Grambling St. visit UCSB

Grambling State (3-3) vs. UC Santa Barbara (3-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as DeVante Jackson and Grambling State will face Amadou Sow and UC Santa Barbara. The senior Jackson is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games. Sow, a sophomore, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Prince Moss, Anthony Gaston and Trevell Cunningham have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DEFEND DEVANTE: Across six appearances this season, Grambling State’s Jackson has shot 60 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara has an assist on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three games while Grambling State has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Grambling State offense has averaged 78 possessions per game, the 15th-most in Division I. UC Santa Barbara has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.3 possessions per game (ranked 326th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com