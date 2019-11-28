Cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hartfield, Calcaterra help San Diego rally to beat Hofstra

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — Braun Hartfield and Joey Calcaterra combined for 44 points as San Diego took control in the second half to beat Hofstra 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Hartfield was 10 of 18 from the floor for 25 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Calcaterra scored 19 points while dishing out five assists. Both nailed three 3-pointers. Marion Humphrey added 11 points for San Diego (3-5), which halted a three-game skid with the win.

Calcaterra drained a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Toreros trailed 40-36. He hit another trey early in the second half to give the Toreros a 46-43 lead. San Diego remained out front but could not pull away until the final minutes when Calcaterra nailed his last 3-pointer for a 65-59 advantage with 3:38 left.

Eli Pemberton finished with career-best 30 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (4-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 