California carjacking suspect dies after fight with deputies

By AP News

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. — Sheriff’s officials say a carjacking suspect who fought with deputies at the end of a vehicle chase died after suffering a medical emergency in Northern California.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the man ran from the car on a dead-end road early Monday.

A sheriff’s statement says when a stun gun proved ineffective in subduing the man, deputies used a carotid restraint. In that hold, pressure is applied on the sides of the neck, cutting off blood flow to the brain and causing a temporary loss of consciousness.

The statement says after the man was handcuffed he experienced a medical emergency. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The man was not immediately identified.

The incident is under investigation.

