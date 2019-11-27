Chargers-Broncos Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-7) at DENVER (3-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 3-7-1, Broncos 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 67-52-1

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Chargers 20-13, Oct. 6

LAST WEEK — Chargers had bye, lost to Chiefs 24-17 on Nov. 18; Broncos lost to Bills 20-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 21, Broncos No. 28

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (26), PASS (5).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (20), PASS (4).

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (29).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8-T), RUSH (21), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, former Broncos player and assistant, is 2-3 vs. Denver. … QB Phillip Rivers has three touchdowns and six interceptions in last three games against Denver. He is second in league with 14 interceptions, including seven in last two games. … RB Melvin Gordon has three straight games with 90 or more scrimmage yards. He is averaging 138.6 yards in last five road division games. … Austin Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 667 receiving yards. He had 15 receptions for 108 yards in first meeting with Broncos. … WR Keenan Allen has TD in three of past four outings vs. Denver. He went over 6,000 career yards in loss to Kansas City. … Hunter Henry second among league tight ends in receptions (35) and yards (427) since Week 6. … WR Mike Williams has four receptions of 45 yards or more in past three games. … DE Melvin Ingram has 4½ sacks in last three games. DE Joey Bosa has four sacks in last three road games. … Derek Watt leads league with 13 special teams tackles. … Broncos must win out to avoid third consecutive losing season. Since merger, that’s only happened once (1970-72). … RB Phillip Lindsay has 253 scrimmage yards and three TD runs in two career games vs. Chargers. He had season-high 147 scrimmage yard in Week 5 meeting. … WR Courtland Sutton had 92 yards on four catches in last meeting. … Noah Fant leads all rookie TEs with 30 catches and 374 receiving yards. Fant already had most catches and receiving yards by rookie TE in franchise history. … OLB Von Miller has 16 career sacks vs. Chargers, most against any opponent. … ILB Alexander Johnson had career-high 15 tackles last week … S Justin Simmons had third interception last week, tying career high. … Fantasy tip: Covered mostly by Chris Harris Jr. in last meeting, Chargers WR Keenen Allen was held to 18 yards on four receptions, then insisted on social media that Harris didn’t shut him down. “I’ve locked him up numerous times. I don’t even know how many times I’ve shut him down,” Harris responded.

