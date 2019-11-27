Rams-Cardinals Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-5) at ARIZONA (3-7-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 3.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 7-4, Cardinals 7-3-1

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 41-38-2

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Cardinals 31-9, Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK — Rams lost to Ravens 45-6; Cardinals bye, lost to 49ers 36-26 on Nov. 17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 13, Cardinals No. 24

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (7)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (16), PASS (13)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (18)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (23), PASS (32)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams coming off worst loss in Sean McVay’s three seasons, falling 45-6 at home to Baltimore. LA hadn’t lost by more than 21 points under McVay, and not by more than 17 when playing starters. … Rams still alone in first position behind two NFC wild-card berths, but can’t afford many more losses with Minnesota (8-3) and Seattle (9-2) in front. LA finishes regular season with four of five against NFC West foes, including two against Cards, and trip to Dallas. … McVay’s offense ran 169 plays and scored two touchdowns in three games in November, failed to reach end zone in two of those three games. … Rams defense had been on roll since acquisition of CB Jalen Ramsey, but then gave up more points to Lamar Jackson than it had allowed in previous four games combined. … Two-time Defensive Player of Year Aaron Donald managed one assisted tackle against Ravens while streak of five straight games with sack ended. … RB Todd Gurley 18th in NFL with just 547 yards rushing after managing only 22 against Ravens. He finished third in NFL rushing race in 2018, second in 2017. … WR Brandin Cooks returned from second concussion and made two catches. Cooks would need 25 catches over last five games to avoid least productive season of six-year NFL career. … In November, QB Jared Goff went 59 of 96 for 628 yards with five interceptions, zero TDs and got sacked six times. … Arizona has given up at least 21 points in every game this season. … Cardinals did not have home game during November. Their last home game was Oct. 31 against 49ers. Next three games are at home. … QB Kyler Murray already has franchise rookie records with 2,703 yards passing, 254 completions and six games with multiple TD passes. … LB Jordan Hicks leads NFL with 11 tackles. … Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson has five career return TDs, four on punts, one on interception. Three of those have come against Rams … Fantasy tip: Don’t be shy about using Rams offensive players even after lopsided loss. Arizona’s defense is among worst in league, especially against pass.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL